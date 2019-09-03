× Police: Suspect wanted for armed robberies at Suffolk Dollar General

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after two different armed robberies took place at a Dollar General located in the 1200 block of Wilroy Road.

Officials learned of the first incident on Friday evening, August 30, that occurred at 9:53 p.m. just prior to the store closing. Officers responded to the scene and it was determined that an unknown male offender allegedly entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from a clerk.

When the clerk was unable to comply she was struck several times by the offender before he then fled on foot. The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel for a non-life threatening injury. No money was taken, however, it is unknown if any merchandise was stolen.

Officers were made aware on Monday evening, September 2, that a black male entered the same store at around 9:15 p.m., and allegedly displayed a firearm before then fleeing with an undetermined amount of money. No one was injured in this incident.

The subject was further described as a black male, about 5’9” tall, wearing a black windbreaker suit and purple hospital gloves. It is believed that the same subject involved in both incidents.

Anyone who can identify the subject or that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.