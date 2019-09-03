Police investigate after man killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 2 a.m., and police responded to the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue after gunshots were heard by residents in the area.

Police would end up in the 1100 block of 30th Street after an additional call to dispatch revealed a man was shot in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by medics at 2:06 AM.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

