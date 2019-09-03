Pets look for new homes in Hampton Roads after hurricane evacuations in South Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA is trying to find 34 pets from South Carolina new homes in Hampton Roads after they were evacuated from due to Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.

Kimberly Sherlaw, the Executive Director of the Norfolk SPCA said the pets come from the Beaufort County Animal Services in South Carolina.

She added the pets are 90 percent “ready to go,” meaning they have been medically evaluated, received vaccinations, and are spayed-and-neutered.

Sherlaw said the shelter has room for, at most, four more pets, but are hoping to get them adopted as soon as possible. The shelter lies in a flood zone, Sherlaw added.

The shelter will host adoption hours between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. The Shelter is located at 916 Balentine Blvd in Norfolk.