Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone appointed to Virginia African American Advisory Board

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam recently appointed Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone appointed to the Virginia African American Advisory Board.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, The Virginia African American Advisory Board, House Bill 2767, was signed by Governor Northam earlier this year to create a board of citizen stakeholders to advise on the “development of economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the Commonwealth of Virginia and the African American community in Virginia.”

“It is truly an honor to be a part of this,” said Chief Boone. “I want the Commonwealth of Virginia to know that I won’t simply be taking a seat on this board; my life experiences and 30 years of law enforcement will be used to impact and affect positive change in the African-American community.”

Boone will be sworn in along with 17 other appointees during the Inaugural Virginia African American Advisory Board meeting on September 19 in Richmond, Virginia.