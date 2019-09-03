Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Currituck Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Currituck County is declaring a State of Emergency due to the forecasted track of Hurricane Dorian, effective at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Under this State of Emergency, Currituck County is issuing a mandatory evacuation of the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova to begin on Wednesday, September 4, 8 a.m.

Anyone who may need Evacuation Assistance may call Currituck Emergency Management at (252)-232-2115.

All residents and property owners in Currituck County should make preparations today for the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian. The National Hurricane Center predicts that tropical storm force winds will reach Currituck in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5. Local rainfall could be up to 15” depending on the final path of the storm, with 2’-3’ of storm surge. Residents should be aware of possible flooding throughout the community.

All Currituck County Government offices remain open on a normal schedule at this time. The Clerk of Superior Court announced that Criminal Court scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, has been cancelled.

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend should check with their property manager or rental companies to see if access to the Outer Banks will be available. Visitors will not be allowed into the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

