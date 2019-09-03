Learn about Virginia Beach Court Appointed Special Advocates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across coastal Virginia who benefit from the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

Monday we had the Virginia Beach Court Appointed Special Advocates visit to tell us more about their organization.

Virginia Beach CASA is a private, non-profit organization that recruits, trains and supervises competent volunteers dedicated to advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children currently in court proceedings. The program promotes safe, permanent homes for all children and seeks to educate the community concerning the needs of abused and neglected children.