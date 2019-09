Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jurassic Quest is an educational, interactive experience featuring realistic dinosaurs, fossils and other fun events. Show manager Angela Leblanc and fossil expert tell us what to expect at Jurassic Quest this year with some prehistoric fossils and Trixie the baby Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest is September 6-8 at Hampton Roads Convention Center, Hampton. Find tickets at www.jurassicquest.com/events/hampton-va.