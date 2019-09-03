Cruise for the Cure aboard the Spirit of Norfolk and raise money for cancer research

NORFOLK, Va. – You can enjoy an evening on the water while supporting Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia.

Spirit Cruises is entering its third year of partnership with Susan G. Komen for the Cruise for the Cure night.

The entire dinner cruise is being donated to Susan G. Komen. Tina Swan, Sales & Marketing Director for Spirit Cruises said, “In the last few years, cancer has hit very close to our home office, and we feel it’s important to give back and help all those needing assistance. Any additional research to find a cure is priceless in our eyes.”

A Spirit of Norfolk cruise gives you the chance to dine, dance, catch spectacular views of the mighty ships of the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet, and support a great cause.

The event is on September 15. Guests board the Spirit of Norfolk at 5:30 p.m., and the cruise is until 8 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person. Window tables for 2 are $150.