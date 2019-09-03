Couple weds in last-minute Outer Banks ceremony before mandatory Hurricane Dorian evacuation

Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Posted 10:14 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, September 3, 2019

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Sometimes you just have to make the best out of a bad situation.

Lyndsey Fuhrman and Allen Sanders on their wedding day in Kitty Hawk days before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian (Photo: Deborah Sawyer Photography)

Lyndsey Fuhrman and Allen Sanders of Hanover, Pennsylvania, were supposed to get married this Friday, but they refused to let the approaching Hurricane Dorian put a damper on the happiest day of their lives.

Instead, Nordstrom Events held a beautiful beach wedding for the couple in Kitty Hawk Tuesday morning, followed by a country club luncheon – all before the mandatory evacuation for the Outer Banks began.

The bride and groom were great sports about it all, with Sanders posing for their wedding photo with a sign reading:

Outer Banks Hurricane Evacuation Plan

  1. Grab beer
  2. Run like hell

Nordstrom Events assisted the happy couple with the planning – and last-minute rescheduling – of their nuptials right before they headed home later Tuesday. Deborah Sawyer Photography photographed the two on their special day.

