Couple weds in last-minute Outer Banks ceremony before mandatory Hurricane Dorian evacuation

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Sometimes you just have to make the best out of a bad situation.

Lyndsey Fuhrman and Allen Sanders of Hanover, Pennsylvania, were supposed to get married this Friday, but they refused to let the approaching Hurricane Dorian put a damper on the happiest day of their lives.

Instead, Nordstrom Events held a beautiful beach wedding for the couple in Kitty Hawk Tuesday morning, followed by a country club luncheon – all before the mandatory evacuation for the Outer Banks began.

The bride and groom were great sports about it all, with Sanders posing for their wedding photo with a sign reading:

Outer Banks Hurricane Evacuation Plan Grab beer Run like hell

Nordstrom Events assisted the happy couple with the planning – and last-minute rescheduling – of their nuptials right before they headed home later Tuesday. Deborah Sawyer Photography photographed the two on their special day.

Click here to learn more about Nordstrom Events and here for more about Deborah Sawyer Photography.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings