HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tyisha Wiggins, owner of T.E.E.M. Textured Cakes, presents a beautiful three-year anniversary cake made especially for Coast Live! She shows us how to make the clouds used to decorate it and tells us about a special contest that will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a $100 gift card to her shop and an inspirational spatula.

Enter the contest at http://via.wtkr.com/X6lsb and visit www.teemtexturedcakes.com to see what sweet treats Tyisha has to offer.