Apps parents should be aware of as students return to school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The City of Norfolk Government has released a check list of apps that parents should know as children return to school.

The checklist includes 15 apps that are used the most by teenagers and how they are used. Snapchat, Holla, Bumble, Whisper, Tik Tok, Grindr, Calculater+, Kik, MeetMe, Hot or Not, WhatsApp, Badoo, Ask.FM, Live.Me, and Skout are all the apps listed.

Norfolk officials say parents can also download monitoring apps to keep track of what their children are doing online.