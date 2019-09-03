Advocating for abused and neglected children in the court systems on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Norfolk Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to become an advocate for abused and neglected children before the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Program driector Olivia Rasquiza and executive director Roxie A. Hoven share more information on the impact that CASA has on children and how you can become a volunteer to make a difference in a child's life.

For more information visit norfolkcasa.com.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.