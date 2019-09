Coast Live is celebrating the show’s 3rd anniversary and they are giving away a custom cake from T.E.E.M Textured Cakes!

One lucky viewer can celebrate in their own way. The winner will get a $100 gift card towards any cake or treats they wish to order (valid through December 31, 2019) and one of T.E.E.M inspirational spatulas from Tyisha Wiggin’s custom line of spatulas.