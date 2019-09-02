Watch: Video shows mouse diving into deep fryer at a Whataburger in Texas

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS DISTURBING OR GRAPHIC.

BASTROP, Texas – A video appears to show a mouse jumping into a deep fryer at a Whataburger restaurant in Texas on Sunday.

After posting around 1 a.m., it has already been shared over 44,000 times on Facebook.

Brushaw Lewis, the original poster of the video, says the mouse was out in the open and did in fact get deep fried.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us. In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized. We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members. While we’ll continue to be very diligent, it’s important to know there was no history of this type incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue. A member of our team would like to reach out and address any concerns. Can you please share your contact information with us?

You can watch the full video below, which does contain graphic language: