Teens can buy an all-day Suffolk Transit bus pass for just $2

SUFFOLK, Va. – Getting around is easy and cheap for local teens.

This summer, Suffolk Transit teamed up with high school actors from Nansemond River High School to create public service announcements to let teens know an All-Day Bus Pass is only $2. The PSAs will be posted on city social media to reach a younger crowd.

“We want our teenagers to know they can get around Suffolk all day for $2,” said Suffolk Transit Manager Maria Ptakowski. “Suffolk has a lot to offer, and we can safely take them there. So, get out and try something new. We also have a great live bus tracking app – ETA SPOT – which you can download and tells you exactly where the bus is located and when it will arrive at your bus stop.”

A total of five PSAs were made with the help of 11 student actors and staff with the Suffolk Media & Community Relations Department.

The actors spent the day riding the bus and filming in various locations accessible by the bus services. Locations ranged from Regal Harbour View Grande in North Suffolk to Lake Meade Park in Downtown Suffolk.

“The PSAs turned out great! The students really enjoyed the opportunity to help and get some experience,” said Joleen Neighbors, drama teacher at Nansemond River High.

You can watch the PSAs on the city’s Facebook page and other city-operated Facebook pages as they are released. They will also be playing on the Suffolk Municipal Channel on Spectrum Channel 190.

The $2 All Day Bus Passes are for 6-18 year-old riders and can be purchased on the bus using cash. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling.

For more information about fares, routes and hours, visit www.suffolktransit.org.