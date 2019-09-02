‘Skins scoop: Is Guice the guy at running back?

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Will the future Hall of Fame running back be taking a back seat?

Monday, six days away from his team’s season opener at Philadelphia, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden revealed some insight into Washington’s running back rotation.

“At the end of the day, it’s not so much Samaje [Perine] that it is about Derrius Guice, how much faith we have in him to carry the ball,” Gruden said in response to a question about the team releasing Perine last weekend. “We drafted him for a reason. We feel like he can be a first, second and even a third down back, if needed. I think the offense, carries wise, will probably go through him, pretty much. Obviously, Chris Thompson we like. Obviously, AP [Adrian Peterson] is still here that can run the ball as good as anybody. We’re good at running back.”

Derrius Guice, a second round pick by the Redskins in the 2018 NFL Draft, has yet to appear in a regular season game. The former LSU standout was lost for the season in his preseason debut in 2018. Guice has just 17 professional carries – 11 preseason totes in 2019 and six in his lone game in 2018.

Adrian Peterson, a future Hall of Fame running back, rushed for 1,042 yards on a team-leading 251 carries with the Redskins last season.

