Norfolk SPCA takes in dogs from evacuation zones

NORFOLK, Va. – A local shelter is lending a helping hand to the shelters that are located in evacuation zones.

The Norfolk SPCA have already given shelter to 34 animals in advance of hurricane evacuation orders for Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Beaufort County Animal Services and Hilton Head Humane Association planned ahead in order to arrange transportation for their animals to safer ground.

The Norfolk SPCA CARE Team will be working to get these animals ready for adoption.

Additional adoption hours that have been added this week only are on Tuesday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.