No injuries after Suffolk garage catches fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews with Suffolk Fire & Responded to a garage that caught fire in the 1500 block of River Creek Crescent Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:32 p.m, and the first units arrived on scene at 2:40 p.m. to find a fire in the attached two-car garage.

The fire was contained to the garage with minor smoke throughout the home.

One adult was at home at the time of the fire and evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported.

The family was not displaced by the fire, which is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

