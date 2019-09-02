Navy sorties ships in Florida ahead of Dorian; no decision yet on Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy has ordered ships at Naval Station Mayport to Sortie Condition Alpha ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Alpha means the sortie begins to avoid heavy weather.

Six ships stationed at Mayport got underway over the weekend ahead of the hurricane. They are being directed to areas of the Atlantic where they will be best positioned to avoid the storm.

Other ships are being ordered to shelter in place and have options to avoid damage including additional mooring and storm lines, dropping anchor, and disconnecting shore power cables.

“Our top priority must always be the safety and security of our ships and aircraft, as well as our Sailors and families. We move our ships and aircraft in order to mitigate potential damage. When maintenance status prevents storm avoidance, we take extra precautions to best protect these units,” said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in a statement.

So far the Navy has not made any decisions reference ships in the Hampton Roads area.