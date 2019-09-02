× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Dorian moving toward the East Coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking Dorian…there is still uncertainty with the track of Dorian. Since we have a couple of days of fairly quiet weather ahead, it would be a good time to go over your hurricane plan and make sure you have your emergency kit stocked with water, canned food, batteries, etc. If we see impacts from Dorian, it would be on Thursday and Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible today but today will not be a washout. Highs will return to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

The first day of school for southeastern Virginia will be nice. Temperatures will start near 70 in the morning and return to the mid 80s in the afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

We will warm to the upper 80s on Wednesday before a cold front moves in. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in late in the afternoon to evening.

***Potential impacts from Dorian will be felt on Thursday and Friday. We are still days out so forecasts will be updated and fine-tuned.***

A cold front will move in from the northwest and stall on Thursday. At the same time, hurricane Dorian will be moving up the East Coast. Expect the biggest impacts on Thursday and Friday, with some rough surf and tidal flooding sticking around into the weekend. Right now, we could see 2-4 inches of rainfall and up to 6+ inches along the Carolina coast. Based on the current forecast track, wind gusts to 50+ mph are not out of the question late Thursday to early Friday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 2nd

2003 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

2016 Tropical Storm Hermine

Tropical Update

Dorian remains a category 5 hurricane in the Bahamas. Dorian is centered about 40 miles east of Grand Bahama Island or about 125 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and moving west at 5 mph. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening. Dorian will continue moving up the East Coast Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 175 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Hurricane Tracker

We are tracking four additional areas for potential tropical development…

A low pressure system located about 150 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands has become better defined. Environmental conditions appear conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next day or so while the system moves generally NW across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A broad area of low pressure located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico continues to produce widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while the low moves slowly west across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A trough of low pressure is located several hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while the disturbance moves slowly north or NNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands by the end of the week. Some gradual development of this disturbance will be possible over the weekend while it moves west to WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.