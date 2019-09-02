Man seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5700 block of Morningside Court that left a man seriously injured Monday night.

Police received a call for gunshots in the area around 8:17 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip at P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

