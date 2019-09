HAMPTON, Va. – A salon in Hampton is giving out free back to school haircuts Monday before school in the city starts Tuesday.

The ‘Hair Envy’ salon is located on 5103 Mercury Boulevard and will be offering the haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Labor Day event.

According to ‘Hair Envy’ salon, there will also be book bags filled with supplies and food.

They added that kids are already lined up for the event.

