Act 3 Podcast: The Irishman runtime, Joker trailer and Summer Movie Wrap-up

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting cooler, so it can only mean one thing: Summer is over! We’ve seen a lot of movies this summer, and we’re breaking down the good and the bad, along with trends about what’s hitting at the box office and what isn’t.

We’ve also got some big news stories this week. There’s a new trailer for “Joker” that is looking pretty good, and we’re learning about how crazy-long the Martin Scorsese crime epic “The Irishman” might be. We also get pretty deep into the Harry Potter franchise in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:05 – Final Trailer For “Joker” Is Released

-12:05 – Martin Scorcese’s “The Irishman” Is Very Long, Will Be Released In Theaters

-18:15 – SNL News: Who’s Leaving, Staying, and Hosting

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-27:40 – Steven: “The IT Crowd”

-33:00 – Chandler: “Harry Potter” Franchise Rewatch

Act Three

-42:45 – Reflection/Discussion on 2019’s Summer Movie Season

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 podcast.