Redskins pick up former Eagles RB Wendell Smallwood, sign players to practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After the Washington Redskins finalized their initial 53-man roster on Saturday, they used Sunday to add players to the practice squad and claim players off the waiver wire.
Their new addition to the running back group will feel right at home Week 1, when the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington claimed former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft. To make room for the new addition, the Redskins waived running back Byron Marshall.
The Redskins add the following players to the practice squad:
Wide Receiver: Cam Sims, Jehu Chesson
Running Back: Craig Reynolds
Tight End: J.P. Holtz
Cornerback: Adonis Alexander
Safety: Jeremy Reaves
Defensive Tackle: Ryan Bee
Tackle: Timon Parris
Linebacker: Darrell Williams
Linebacker Jordan Brailford and running back Shaun Wilson were placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Redskins open their season in Philadelphia on September 8th, when they face the Eagles in a 1:00 p.m. matchup.