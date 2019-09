NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Do you have any old books laying around? The Newport News Sheriff’s Office is now collecting paperback books for the inmate library.

You can donate any of your gently used paperback books during the workweek. Deputies ask that you do not donate hardback books.

To donate, head to the City Jail Lobby located at 224 26th Street, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you have any questions, call the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-926-8535.