First Warning Forecast: Eye on Dorian as northeast North Carolina and Hampton Roads remain in cone

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.

Another nice day Sunday. It will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s. Expect a few more clouds, with just a 10 percent chance for a stray shower. There will be a little bit of a breeze with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Labor Day will feature more clouds, especially along the coast. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower shower or storm during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Back to school for kids in Virginia on Tuesday! Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 as they head out to the bus. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

The weather will start to take a turn Wednesday. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Keeping a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. The wind will continue to pick up and the surf will continue to get rougher as Dorian inches closer.

A cold front will approach on Thursday. We will also have Dorian approaching as a category 2 hurricane. This will bring us damaging winds and flooding rainfall. As of now, Dorian looks like it will combine with the front, lose it’s tropical characteristics and become extratropical by Friday morning. This will continue to have the potential to give us hurricane-force winds and heavy rain, especially along the coast and north of the storm track. Expect to be impacted Thursday through Friday, with some rough surf and tidal flooding sticking around on Saturday.

We should start to clear out by late Friday. It will still be windy. Sunshine should break out just in time for the weekend.

Now would be a good time though to make sure you have your supplies and plans in place, just in case!

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday. Data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 150 mph with higher gusts.

Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

**We are also watching two other disturbances in the Atlantic**

A tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing widespread cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the southern Cabo Verde Islands during the next couple of days, and interests on those islands should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico continues to produce a minimal amount of showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves slowly westward across the southern and southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days:Low (30%)

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

