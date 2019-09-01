× Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival returns in October

NORFOLK, Va. – The Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is being held on October 19 and 20. The popular event is held in the spring and fall.

The festival feature Virginia wineries, food, live entertainment, shopping and more. This year, tickets to the “Cork & Fork V.I.P. Grand Tasting” are available at the festival, with the tasting happening Sunday, October 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Town Point Park is located in downtown Norfolk on the banks of the Elizabeth River and Ocean View Beach Park situated on the shore line of the Chesapeake Bay.

With over 200 of Virginia’s finest wines from more than 30 different Commonwealth Wineries, the Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is a winelover’s dream!

Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Virginia one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world, and the Fall Wine Festival brings in the best wines from all over Virginia for a one-of-a-kind tasting and sampling experience. In addition, local professional sommeliers and chefs offer up unique culinary and educational opportunities, providing all you need to know about food-wine pairings.