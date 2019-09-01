Duck Donuts, Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program partner for 3rd annual campaign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Duck Donuts is kicking off its third annual Quack Gives Back Campaign to raise money in support of Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program.

Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program is a nonprofit that provides children living with cancer and their families with a 12-inch, soft Chemo Duck stuffed animal used for medical play therapy; a bilingual companion overview book; a printable activity book; and an educational DVD with more information about the program.

Since becoming a national sponsor of the program in 2017, Duck Donuts said the company has raised more than $140,000, providing Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program to more than 3,000 families in 37 children’s oncology unit member hospitals.

Customers can help provide educational resources and comfort to families living with childhood cancer by purchasing a $1 paper Ribbon Icon, which will be sold and displayed in stores throughout September. Anyone who purchases a Ribbon Icon will receive a coupon for a buy one, get one free donut.