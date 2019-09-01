Children battling cancer will take the stage at MacArthur Center to raise awareness

NORFOLK, Va. – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation invites everyone to celebrate the courage of young cancer fighters as they make their runway debut at Fashion Funds the Cure benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The event is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Avenue.

Fashion Funds the Cure brings runway fashion together with the dreams of pediatric cancer patients for an upbeat fashion show and silent auction. Guests will may enjoy high fashion, delicious foods, and a cocktail reception. Around 200 guests are expected to attend the premier event.

At 2 p.m., the fashion show will highlight the latest fashions from Dillard’s! During the first segment of the show, the audience will meet each featured pediatric cancer patient and learn about their hobbies and interests. The second segment will showcase the latest trends of the season. As a finale, each featured model will walk dressed as what they want to be when they grow up, walking with someone from that profession. The uplifting finale will be staged with music that complements each child’s dream.

Tickets are $50 benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and can be purchased at this link or by calling (813)-269-0955. Funds raised will help fund clinical trials specifically designed for children.

Why is this important?