Astros pitcher, former ODU Monarch Justin Verlander throws no-hitter in Toronto

TORONTO – Houston Astros pitcher, and former ODU Monarch, Justin Verlander continues to make history.

The right hander throws a no-hitter in Toronto against the Blue Jays, becoming just the sixth player in MLB history to throw three or more no-hitters in a career.

Verlander struck out 14 and walked one over the course of 120 pitches thrown.

Today’s no-hitter is Verlander’s second one at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, making him the first pitcher in MLB history to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same ballpark.