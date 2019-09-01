Interactive hurricane tracker

Astros pitcher, former ODU Monarch Justin Verlander throws no-hitter in Toronto

Posted 3:55 pm, September 1, 2019, by

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO – Houston Astros pitcher, and former ODU Monarch, Justin Verlander continues to make history.

The right hander throws a no-hitter in Toronto against the Blue Jays, becoming just the sixth player in MLB history to throw three or more no-hitters in a career.

Verlander struck out 14 and walked one over the course of 120 pitches thrown.

Today’s no-hitter is Verlander’s second one at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, making him the first pitcher in MLB history to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same ballpark.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.