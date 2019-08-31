Win the school year with News 3 This Morning!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 This Morning is taking action to help your family win the school year!

Students in Hampton Roads are heading back to class after Labor Day. We're helping families get ready with back to school apps, warnings from doctors about dangerous trends and how to identify bullies in the classroom and online.

Join News 3 This Morning's Jessica Larche for our special coverage. Wake up with the entire News 3 This Morning team every weekday morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Let's win the school year together!