The Locker Room Show | August 30

X'zavion Evans, Nansemond River

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's debut edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Northeastern (NC) vs. Indian River, Nansemond River vs. Norview, Woodrow Wilson vs. Lakeland, Menchville vs. Granby, Cox vs. Ocean Lakes, Princess Anne vs. Kempsville, Landstown vs. Salem, Warwick vs. Denbigh, Colonial Forge vs. Grassfield and Hopewell vs. Tabb.

Plus, Megan showcases King's Fork vs. Smithfield in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

