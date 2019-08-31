Police working barricade situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after responding to a barricade situation on Saturday.
Around 11:09 a.m., officials received a call of a domestic report at a residence in the 800 block of Henrico Court.
When officers made contact with the complainant, she stated a female roommate brandished a firearm. After the incident, the complainant contacted police.
Officers attempted to talk the female out of the residence but she refused, reports say. A tactical situation was called at 2:32 p.m., and the incident remains ongoing.
The subject has been identified as 44-year-old Donna Moss. All residents except Moss are out of the home.
37.160939 -76.515468