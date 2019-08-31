Police: Suspected drunk driver had BAC of .320 at time of crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake police are investigating after a woman allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk.

According to the department, 54-year-old Susan Schmidt's BAC was four times the legal limit, which is .08.

“Your blood alcohol level is .320. That's like super duper high," an officer told Schmidt at the jail.

Police said Schmidt was arrested Monday after she hit the back of a car at the intersection of Center Ridge and Columbia Road.

The other driver realized Schmidt was impaired and quickly took her keys so she couldn't leave the scene.

During the field sobriety test, officers had to stop Schmidt from falling down several times.

They said she didn't even realize she was involved in a wreck until they pointed it out to her.

"Driving in that condition is extremely dangerous, luckily no one got hurt or killed," Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said.

Vogel said he wouldn't advise somebody to take a driver's keys the way the other driver in this accident did.

"I wouldn't recommend it, but I understand where he's coming from. He's trying to keep the public safe. I don't hold that against him," Vogel said.