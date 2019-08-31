Interactive hurricane tracker

Police investigating after 2 men injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two men injured in the 6000 block of Brookwood Drive Friday night.

According to police, the call came in at 10:51 p.m. for the shooting. Police initially responded to an area hospital in reference to two men with gunshot wounds who arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.

One of the men had life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation led police to the crime scene on Brookwood Drive. No suspects have been named, and the incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

