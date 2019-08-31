× First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous Labor Day weekend, keeping a close eye on Dorian

An absolutely gorgeous weekend on tap!

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s tonight, under mostly clear skies.

Another nice day Sunday. It will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s. Expect a few more clouds, but looks like it’ll stay dry. It will be a little on the breezy side.

Labor Day will feature more clouds, especially along the coast. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Back to school for kids in Virginia on Tuesday! Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 as they head out to the bus. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

The weather will continue to be fairly quiet on Wednesday. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Keeping a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

A cold front will move in on Thursday giving us a chance for some scattered storms. Expect windy conditions both Thursday and Friday.

Now for Dorian…the latest track has the hurricane turning to the northeast, which means some parts of our viewing area in North Carolina are included in the latest forecast cone. It is still a ways away, so the track will continue to change and we will continue to update our forecast. Now would be a good time though to make sure you have your supplies and plans in place, just in case!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Dorian is located 450 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and is moving toward the west near 8 mph and a slower westward motion should continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday. Data from both NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts.

Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles

**We are also watching two other disturbances in the Atlantic**

A tropical wave located about midway between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and a few thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form next week while the system moves across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves slowly westward across the southern and southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days:Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.