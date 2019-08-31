Dominion Energy warn of scammers calling Hampton Roads costumers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Dominion Energy (DE) has received word that scammers are calling their customers, telling them they are delinquent on their accounts and will be cut off immediately unless they send a money order.
Reports say the scammers are very sophisticated – using technology to imitate their automated system and using caller ID that looks like it’s actually DE.
One of the numbers they’re calling from is 1-800-460-9223. Dominion Energy has seen different forms of these scams, but here’s how it often goes:
- Callers pretend to be Dominion Energy employees, and the caller ID may display “Dominion Energy”
- Caller insists account is overdue and threatens cut off of power if payment is not received immediately
- Customer told to purchase a prepaid card at a local store and call a number provided by the scammer.
Dominion Energy says they would never:
- Use aggressive threats to disconnect service
- Insist on immediate payment over the phone
- Request a pre-paid card to be used for payment over the phone.
If you receive one of these calls:
Ask the caller for their name and phone number to help law enforcement track and stop these calls. When you hang up, call DE at 1- 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357) to report the call and find out if your payment is overdue. Do not call any other number.
Phone scams such as these should always be reported to local police.
Dominion Energy is working with local and federal law enforcement as well as other energy companies and utilities to monitor and stop these scams. For more information about protecting yourself against scams, click here.