Dominion Energy warn of scammers calling Hampton Roads costumers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Dominion Energy (DE) has received word that scammers are calling their customers, telling them they are delinquent on their accounts and will be cut off immediately unless they send a money order.

Reports say the scammers are very sophisticated – using technology to imitate their automated system and using caller ID that looks like it’s actually DE.

One of the numbers they’re calling from is 1-800-460-9223. Dominion Energy has seen different forms of these scams, but here’s how it often goes:

Callers pretend to be Dominion Energy employees, and the caller ID may display “Dominion Energy”

Caller insists account is overdue and threatens cut off of power if payment is not received immediately

Customer told to purchase a prepaid card at a local store and call a number provided by the scammer.