Window air conditioning unit causes Suffolk home fire

Posted 6:44 am, August 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road around 4 a.m. that was caused by a window air conditioning unit.

According to fire officials, an adult and child were in the home when the fire began, but no injuries were sustained.

Officials added that the family also did not have to be displaced because the fire was centralized the back of the home in a sunroom.

Suffolk Police had the roadway closed at that location while fire operations were underway.

Google Map for coordinates 36.721363 by -76.565959.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.