Teen injured after being shot while riding bike in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was shot while riding his bike Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call of a shooting victim in the area of Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue just before 5 p.m. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of 32nd Street and Wickham Avenue.

The teen told police he was riding his bicycle when he was shot. After the shooting, a family member drove him to Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue, where medics were called.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later reported that he was stable at a local hospital, and his condition was upgraded to non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

