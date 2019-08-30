× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Great weekend, but Dorian impact likely next week

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It looks like Dorian could have a big impact on us late next week. But until then we are going to enjoy some pretty spectacular Labor Day weather.

High-pressure offshore will continue to dominate our weather through Saturday. That will mean plenty of sunshine, but also plenty of heat and some humidity. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s with mainly clear skies and virtually no chance for rain.

An approaching cold front will bring us milder temperatures on Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. But that cold front will also bring us more cloud cover and a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm both days. It looks like we will top out in the low-to-mid 80s Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies.

That cold front will also help keep Dorian away from us, for awhile anyway.

But eventually it looks like the storm — or whatever is left of it — will roll up the coast in our direction. That will mean increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In fact, some of Dorian’s rainfall may even stick around into next weekend. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

