Norfolk Police investigate early morning double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left two men with non-life threatning injuries early Friday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street.

Only one of the two men had to be transported to a hospital for their injuries.

No further information has been released by police and it is not known if they are looking for a suspect(s).

The area of the shooting is blocked off to traffic going down Granby Street because the investigation is ongoing.

