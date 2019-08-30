Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Charlotte Street that left a man injured Friday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

#NorfolkPD are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Charlotte St. A man was transported to SNGH with non-life threatening injuries. Call received around 9:30 p.m. #SubmitATip at https://t.co/fWb8wXN85D pic.twitter.com/2tMhNUjAkm — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 31, 2019