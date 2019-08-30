Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Charlotte Street that left a man injured Friday night.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com.
36.849516 -76.281209