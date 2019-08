Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Marty C. Moore is a solo acoustic artist in the Hampton Roads area, playing everything from 90's alternative to classic rock and folk. He performs covers of "Layla" and "Is She Really Going Out With Him" live in the studio for acoustic music Friday.

You can catch Marty playing across the region. For more information visit Reverbnation.com/martycmoore.