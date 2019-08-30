Juveniles lead Newport News Police on chase that ends in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two minors led police on a chase that ended in a crash after an attempted traffic stop Friday night.

Around 7:24 p.m., police tried to stop a stolen silver sedan in the area of Avis Circle and Lucas Creek Road. The driver failed to stop, causing police to chase the vehicle to the 300 block of Paulette Drive, where it lost control, hit a tree and flipped over.

Two juveniles were inside the vehicle, police say.

Medics took the driver to a local hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The passenger did not report any injuries.

Charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

