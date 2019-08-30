Interactive hurricane tracker

Jamestown Settlement, American Revolution Museum offer special homeschool programming

Posted 5:25 pm, August 30, 2019

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The Jamestown Settlement and Yorktown’s American Revolution Museum are offering special pricing for homeschool students and their families as part of its annual “Homeschool Program Days.”

According to a release by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the homeschool ticket, which costs $12 per family member, will allow unlimited admission to both museums from September 7 to September 22.

Ticketholders can also register for an optional two-hour family guided tour of both museums’ outdoor living history areas. The two-hour tour comes at no additional cost, and reservations for the tours can be made via email after tickets are purchased online.

To book a ticket, click here. For more information on the Homeschool Program Days, click here.

