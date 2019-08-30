Is having 5G on your cellphone worth it?

WTKR - Wireless carriers continue to build out their 5G networks-- which promise faster speeds.
We love our cellphones, and 5G will make the things we do on them faster.
5G represents next-generation mobile networks, and there is a myriad of new opportunities, some of which we don`t know yet, that will be enabled by 5G.
This week, sprint activated 5G service in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington D.C. It`s 6 times faster than our LTE, about average 200 megabits per second.
The company calls it true mobile 5G since they`re taking a different approach than AT&T and Verizon.
Those companies are using a technology called Millimeter Wave, which gives you higher speeds but the signals don`t travel as far.
Sprint opting for slightly lower speeds in favor of more broad coverage.
To access the speedier new network, you`ll need a new phone. OnePlus and Samsung have them.
When you get a good 5G signal, the speeds are amazing. But there are plenty of places still without it.
Unless you`re an early adopter with a need for speed, it`s probably best to wait to see how these new networks develop.
Besides the added speeds, there's one other important aspect to 5G.
There's less delay to the signal-- which means less time between when you click-- and when things happen in games, websites and downloads.