Hampton Roads Incident Management Team deploys to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s anticipated landfall on the Florida coast, four members of the Hampton Roads Incident Management Team (HRIMT) deployed Friday as a component of the Virginia Incident Management Team.

The HRIMT is comprised of members representing several agencies in the Hampton Roads area, including:

Chesapeake Fire Department

Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue

Norfolk Police Department

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The HRIMT will join with Incident Management Team members from the Northern Virginia Region, the state of Maryland, the Central Virginia Region, the Southwest Virginia Region and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The combined deployment included 17 members from Virginia.

The HRIMIT will initially stage near Florida’s Emergency Management Headquarters and support local teams with storm preparation ahead of the storm. After the worst of Hurricane Dorian passes, teams will be deployed to the area that suffers the worst devastation.

The HRIMT has the ability to function as a self-contained asset under very harsh conditions and help local governments manage emergency response and recovery efforts after the storm strikes.

