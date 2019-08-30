Getting ready for the Norfolk Police Department’s prime time debut on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Inspired by the viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, the new CBS special "Lip Sync to the Rescue" features first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit songs.

One group of contestants is the Norfolk Police Department, who went viral after posting their lip sync video dancing to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk". A few of the folks behind the video join us to talk about the experience and tell us how we can get involved to help them win the $100,000 prize.

"Lip Sync to the Rescue" will air Monday, September 9th at 8:00 p.m. Learn more at cbs.com.