Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous start to the weekend, storm threat returns

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Wall-to-wall sunshine and warmth to end the week…

High pressure continues to push towards the mid-Atlantic states leading to dry and sunny conditions. It’ll be comfortable again today for late-August standards with low humidity (despite a wind shift to the south.) Highs will climb a few degrees warmer than yesterday and in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight will be perfect! It’ll be another cool and comfortable night with lows in the mid 60s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the south.

Overall, the Labor Day Weekend looks incredible for this time of year. Other than a stray pop-up shower (mainly Sunday) skies will be partly-mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday and in the mid-to-upper 80s while Sunday will feature highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will approach the area Labor Day leading to scattered storm chances with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s. If the track of Hurricane Dorian remains the same, we’ll begin to feel the tropical impacts by Thursday of next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 30

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

Tropical Update

5AM Update:

Dorian remains a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph. It’s moving to the northwest at 12 mph.

1. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, where the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend has continued to increase. Residents should begin to execute their hurricane plans and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

2. There is an increasing likelihood of a prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days in parts of Florida early next week.

3. The risk of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast has increased, although it is too soon to determine where the highest storm surge will occur. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula early next week has also increased, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

4. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

