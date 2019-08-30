Dog rescued after structure fire in York County

YORK Co., Va. – The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a house fire in the Seaford area of York County Friday evening.

According to the department, the call came in at 5:25 p.m. for the fire in the 100 block of Winsome Haven Drive. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the back roof of the home.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire, but a dog was reported to be inside. Fire crews entered the home and safely removed the dog, which was unharmed.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, and the home’s occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.